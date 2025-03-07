“It is a tale with all the twists, coincidences and courage that the intrigue-hungry viewer would want, told using tested true-crime tradecraft. Genre thrills kick in as the women remember apparently idyllic courtships, followed by creeping doubts, then their transformations into dogged amateur detectives.”

Jack Seale, The Guardian

“The Undercover Police Scandal: Love and Lies Exposed is a documentary rather than a fictionalised account, but it is expertly crafted to resemble a drama – a thriller, at times, with clues followed and secret identities unmasked.”

Anita Singh, The Telegraph

“It is the arrogance as much as the betrayal that is still so staggering about the ‘spy cops’ scandal. That undercover police officers used unsuspecting women like theatre props, lying their way into their beds to help shore up their cover stories while infiltrating eco and left-wing activist groups is bad enough. But some we saw challenged in later episodes didn’t even look particularly shamefaced about it. The feeling you are left with is that the police infiltrated whoever and whatever they pleased.”

Carol Midgley, The Times