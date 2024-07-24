“Terry Gilliam will surely be pleased to see his legacy so beautifully preserved, in all its daftness and with all its wit”

Time Bandits, Apple TV+

“Funny, charming, confident and still channelling a Python-esque welcome to any form of oddity in the world. Aesthetically it is perhaps inevitably more polished than the original, but enough of the Heath Robinson vibe has been retained to give comfort to any parents watching with the children at whom this is largely aimed. Terry Gilliam was not involved in the production, but he will surely be pleased to see his legacy so beautifully preserved, in all its daftness and with all its wit.”

Lucy Mangan, The Guardian

“Given that we live in an era where any story with a beginning, middle and end (or even one with a snappy title) is prime IP fodder, it was inevitable that at some point someone would ‘do’ Time Bandits. The good news is that Taika Waititi, Jemaine Clement and Iain Morris have done it very well.”

Benji Wilson, The Telegraph

“The 1981 film had a rickety, seat-of-its-pants pizazz and that energy is preserved in an endearing reboot. This rambunctious caper will still appeal to fans of the original, but is easy enough to delve into for those unfamiliar with Gilliam’s eccentricities. If there is one thing we might have in common with the gang, it’s that our time is precious – it’s worth spending yours on Time Bandits.”

Ed Power, The i

Dirty Pop: The Boy Band Scam, Netflix

“The Boy Band Scam tells the story of how boyband mogul Lou Pearlman unleashed Backstreet Boys and ‘NSync on the world, while also engaging in large-scale financial fraud. Both are compelling stories, and the combination of the two makes for a surreal and undeniably intriguing spectacle.”

Lucy Mangan, The Guardian

London ’48: How Britain Saved the Olympics, Channel 5

“Channel 5 has been on a roll for some time now, and this trip down memory lane to postwar London with friendly tour guides such as Countryfile’s John Craven and former Team GB heroes Sally Gunnell and Tessa Sanderson is another example of simple but effective television at just the right time.”

Tim Glanfield, The Times