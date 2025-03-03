Towards Zero, BBC1

“It is a handsome, evocative version of Christie’s novel, set in 1936, in which some characters are added, some are missing and plotlines are slightly altered. It is well written and well acted, a romantic distraction from our many modern woes, and like any new Christie adaptation feels like the sun coming out after a long winter.”

Carol Midgley, The Times

“Towards Zero gets the balance between glitz and grit about right. Screenwriter Rachel Bennette’s script is pacy without being confusing and doesn’t noticeably attempt to crowbar in any contemporary concerns. Towards Zero is a creamily deluxe entry into the crowded murderer mystery field.”

Gerard Gilbert, The i

“Even if you’re no great fan or an arch traditionalist, you find yourself lingering long enough for your mystery glands to start juicing and suddenly find yourself locked in for the duration.”

Lucy Mangan, The Guardian

“We must wait until midway into the second episode of three to find whose death is to be solved. Only then does the story work its evidential way back towards the point zero of motive. Thus this Christie feels like a long skip to the centre of an impeccably clipped maze, followed by a long trudge to the exit.”

Jasper Rees, The Telegraph

“The novel is one of Christie’s overlooked masterpieces, though it was written in 1944 when she was at the height of her powers. It suffers one disadvantage: the detective is not Poirot but his stolid sidekick, Superintendent Battle. This superlative three-part adaptation by Rachel Bennette sidesteps the problem, at least in the opening episode, by writing out Battle altogether.”

Christopher Stevens, Daily Mail