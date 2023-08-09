Ultimate Wedding Planner, BBC2

“Another day, another BBC competition. Thankfully, the broadcaster’s latest drew on established TV gold, with delightful results. Combining all the eccentric personalities and workplace conflict of The Apprentice with the nail-biting suspense of Don’t Tell the Bride, Ultimate Wedding Planner gamified one of the most important days of a couple’s lives to decide which of eight enthusiastic amateurs was, well, the ultimate wedding planner.”

Emily Watkins, The i

“There is the usual bickering among the contestants – the more able (this is a relative value) look down on the less able, the homesick cry in corners, some people have good ideas they can’t execute, some can execute anything they’re told to but have no initiative, and some you suspect just have ‘useless’ written through them like a stick of rock. Most of them (and the couples) are people you are wishing awful things will happen to – very early in the process. It’s the usual addictive, meritless trash, in other words.”

Lucy Mangan, The Guardian

“A mixture of The Apprentice and Interior Design Masters, it manages to miss the best elements of both, being all formula and no fun.”

Christopher Stevens, Daily Mail

Strange Planet, Apple TV+

“Strange Planet has charm in abundance; it has heart and celebrates kindness and sincerity in a way that invites nostalgia for a gentler time rather than nausea. It also has an absolutely brilliant set of voice actors, led by Tunde Adebimpe, Lori Tan Chinn, Danny Pudi and Demi Adejuyigbe, who bear most of the burden of making the uniformly blue and largely androgynous Beings distinct from each other. But for now, the original form looks perfect.”

Lucy Mangan, The Guardian