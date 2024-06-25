Undercover A&E: NHS in Crisis, Channel 4

“Undercover A&E: NHS in Crisis explicitly frames itself as a ‘stark warning’ to whoever wins next week’s election. As political propellant, it feels disingenuous – this situation is widely known by politicians – but as an attempt to ramp up panic among the public about how things could escalate, it is chillingly effective.”

Rachel Aroesti, The Guardian

“Who remembers Neil Kinnock’s 1983 speech: ‘I warn you not to fall ill. I warn you not to get old’ etc? That was ringing in my ears as I watched Dispatches’ Undercover A&E: NHS in Crisis. I’m sure many viewers felt the same. ‘Please don’t let me or any of my family and friends have to go to A&E anytime soon,’ they were doubtless praying. It was frightening, infuriating, important television.”

Carol Midgley, The Times

Confessions Of A Teenage Fraudster, BBC1

“Professional thief Elliot Castro regarded his Aberdonian accent as his superpower. It still seems to be working well for him, because the three-part documentary Confessions Of A Teenage Fraudster gives him the easiest of rides - always accepting him at his own estimation as a working-class trickster who used his wits to help himself to a millionaire lifestyle. Consisting mostly of interviews with Castro and a handful of ex-detectives who arrested him at one time or another, this programme would have been far stronger if we’d heard from anyone whose identity he stole.”

Christopher Stevens, Daily Mail

Supacell, Netflix

“The superpower stuff is entertaining enough, and well captured in solid video-game SFX. But this is also a conscientious portrait of bustling black London – its roots, its subcultures, its sociopolitics.”

Jasper Rees, The Telegraph