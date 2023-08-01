Wolf, BBC1

“Adapted by Megan Gallagher from the late Mo Hayder’s 2014 novel of the same name, Wolf is essentially two stories told in contrasting styles, smashed together in the manner of a mad scientist transplanting an ape’s mind into a human body and stepping back to see what happens.”

Lucy Mangan, The Guardian

“In some ways it is very good and in others absurdly hammy. But the pitch-black comedy performances of Sacha Dhawan and Iwan Rheon as Honey and Molina, two psychotic fake police officers with a taste for torture, are a dark pleasure. They are the best thing in it by some stretch.”

Carol Midgley, The Times

“It was difficult to tell if all this was deliberately or accidentally absurd. Were we supposed to find it funny? The exaggeratedly creepy behaviour of Honey and Molina suggested we were, but the black comedy seemed starkly at odds with the show’s other storyline.”

Neil Armstrong, The i

“It is a six-part series that I’d call grotesque, but the programme-makers would take that as a compliment. There are a couple of decent twists near the end, if you’re prepared to stick with it, and the production gets two stars for its two central performances.”

Anita Singh, The Telegraph

“Wolf is horrific, frankly, and much the most harrowing thing I’ve had to watch for some many years. That doesn’t make it ‘bad’ television – far from it – but it is very strong stuff. Viewing discretion is highly recommended, therefore, but so is sticking with it – if you’ve the stomach for a fright – because it’s also highly compelling, a real horror-thriller in the best tradition, and brilliantly directed.”

Sean O’Grady, The Independent

“What makes Wolf unmissable are the scenes with Juliet Stevenson as brittle, bullying Matilda, who arrives at her grand country house in the Welsh Marches with hubby Oliver (Owen Teale) and their highly strung daughter, Lucia (Annes Elwy). The tension of this horror movie set-up is magnified by the maniacal politeness of this terribly English family, until every line is both hair-raisingly scary and deliriously comical.”

Christopher Stevens, Daily Mail

Shadow of Truth, BBC4

“There are umpteen true crime documentaries available, but Shadow of Truth is an exemplar, telling a story so tragic and horrific with such well-crafted care that often it feels like the plot of a thriller.”

Carol Midgley, The Times

“Shadow of Truth is an absorbing true-crime series that challenges your assumptions. What appears at the beginning to be an open-and-shut case turns out to be anything but.”

Anita Singh, The Telegraph

“It’s all in Hebrew, with subtitles, but well worth the effort. This is one of those convoluted real-life investigations, like Making A Murderer on Netflix, where the twists are stranger than fiction.”

Christopher Stevens, Daily Mail

“Given that Shadow of Truth has so many questions to address and to attempt to answer, there are clearly reasons for its existence, other than to titillate or entertain. The involvement of Tair’s mother and father underlines its case. This is upsetting, riveting and far broader than it initially seems.”

Rebecca Nicholson, The Guardian