Wonders of the Moon with Dara Ó Briain, Channel 5

“The first episode of Wonders of the Moon with Dara Ó Briain concentrates on what that eternally compelling sphere has meant to human culture, myth and spirituality. The second (of two) focuses on the science of it. It is obvious which part presenter Ó Briain, a comedian who studied mathematics and theoretical physics at university, feels more comfortable with and enthused by. But there is enough of the romantic about him to ensure the moon’s more ineffable effects on our lives are given a fair hearing first.”

Lucy Mangan The Guardian

“Wonders of the Moon with Dara Ó Briain was a Channel 5-ish take on Brian Cox astronomical territory — while it was billed as cosmic science it was pretty soon visiting a farm. With Ó Briain in charge, it was also a lot more amusingly down-to-earth and less psychedelically awestruck than if it were Cox gazing up at the stars.”

James Jackson, The Times

“He firmly denied the moon could have any psychological effect on the human mind or body. This look at the moon’s influence on civilisation through the millennia could have been much more interesting if Dara had dared to consider some of the anecdotal evidence. Many police officers, A&E nurses and teachers will tell you that surges in lawless behaviour often coincide with the full moon.”

Christopher Stevens, Daily Mail

Hijack, Apple TV+

“Truth be told, this finale was a bit of a disappointment. It spent far too much time on the ground where Zahra (Archie Panjabi), whose job title I never quite grasped, was masterminding the response along with her policeman ex, Daniel (Max Beesley). Taking viewers away from the confines of flight KA29 killed the tension. Especially as every second actor in the London scenes was recognisable from a comedy show.”

Anita Singh, The Telegraph

“All my niggles about the overly-glossy series were forgotten as I watched that plane hurtle towards central London – who cares about the dodgy fake skyline when there are lives at stake! It was a nail-biting final act, and surprisingly emotional as those on board the plane slowly came to terms with their fate.”

Emily Baker, The i