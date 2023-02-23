You & Me, ITVX

“The drama is aiming for Cold Feet territory, or a Richard Curtis film if Richard Curtis set his films in Lewisham and remembered to cast black people. Harry Lawtey and Sophia Brown are talents, and you root for them. But the beats of the plot are so predictable that you know a minute before it happens that someone is going to die, or that when a grieving character kisses someone they’re going to break off and say: ‘Sorry, I can’t do this.’ Russell T Davies is the executive producer but the show lacks his magic touch and the end result is ‘Halifax building society advert with sad bits’.”

Anita Singh, The Telegraph

“Since the romcom’s heyday around 15 years ago, such paint-by-numbers fare has largely faded from view. Luckily for those who wish it was still 2008, it seems no one has told ITVX. The stream service’s three-part drama You & Me is beautifully acted, weirdly written and comically dated.”

Emily Watkins, The i

“If you can make it through the gloopy sentimentality, there are a few snatched moments that might work. Young, beautiful people flirting is always enjoyable, and the show has an almost pornographic relationship with south London in the summer. Whether meeting on a park bench on Telegraph Hill or night swimming in Brockwell Lido, there’s a fantasy quality to zone-two life. It’s a vision of sunlit uplands totally at odds with the hysterical timbre of most of the plot.”

Nick Hilton, The Independent

“It has a tendency towards staginess, and its big emotional moments sometimes lose their momentum in long, poetic speeches, delivered with a Bafta-hunger in the eyes. But at the same time, You & Me is warm and sweet, and it’s hard to deny the appeal of its big, healing heart.”

Rebecca Nicholson, The Guardian

“I heartily recommend it having seen it all (the final two episodes are glorious), even though it could have been done in six episodes and, in my view, been better for it. Yes, at times you’ll think: ‘Oh, please, stop your first-world-problem whingeing: you’re rich, you live in Manhattan, you have a house in the Hamptons FFS.’ But that’s part of the joy. The skewering of the privileged is part of the appeal and it is done with great wit. These people have comfort coming out of their ears, but they are not comforted. It’s all very bingeable.”

Carol Midgley, The Times

“As the timeline moves between Toby’s current predicament – trying to juggle his job as a hospital consultant in Manhattan with emergency parenting – and flashbacks to his years with Rachel, it becomes a smart dissection of marriage, money and class. The skewering of the Upper East Side set is deliciously done.”

Anita Singh, The Telegraph

The Billionaires Who Made Our World: Jeff Bezos, Channel 4

“A potted biography of Bezos, in The Billionaires Who Made Our World, didn’t bother explaining his vision. It was more interested in sniggering at comparisons between his New Shepard rocket and a phallus. That was about the level of this documentary. It rarely went beyond shallow sneers and gripes.”

Christopher Stevens, Daily Mail