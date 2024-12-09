“You Bet! is big and bright but – despite the best efforts of a reliably sparkly Holly Willoughby – there wasn’t much going on beneath the bombast.”

Ed Power, The i

“Heaven help us if there are no better ideas out there than this. It feels hopelessly dated, lacking in all tension and excitement despite the efforts of hosts Holly Willoughby and Stephen Mulhern to pretend otherwise.”

Anita Singh, The Telegraph

Mariah Meets Rylan, BBC2

“Rylan is thrilled. Mariah is … less so. He is energetic, funny – even witty when he gets a chance – and clearly a genuine devotee. She is … none of these things. Mariah sits – regally, do I need to say? – on one of the cheap chairs, a blank-faced queen ready to receive her due from a subject, but so ungraciously that it rapidly becomes dreadful to watch.”

Lucy Mangan, The Guardian

“What we got for the next hour was an uninspired trot through the singer’s music career, in a series of questions that smelled as if they had been pre-approved by a team of publicists. Clark did his best, bless him, despite obvious nerves at being in Mariah’s presence. An accomplished presenter, he moved smoothly from one topic to the next, nattering companionably in between. Carey sat as if pinioned to the chair, answering his questions with a polite smile but eyeing him with a mixture of kindness, pity and vague alarm.”

Anita Singh, The Telegraph

The Sticky, Amazon Prime Video

“Much of this season feels like dithering around the idea of a heist, rather than allowing the audience to enjoy the details and mechanics of one. The characters lack the depth necessary to sustain this meandering – so even half-amusing moments tend to flail around in a netherworld between caricatured comedy and pitiless dramatic thriller.”

Jesse Hessenger, The Guardian

“The story whips by in half-hour episodes packed with action, so you could easily binge this in a couple of days. Jamie Lee Curtis’s production company is behind the project, and towards the end of the run she has a cameo role. But it’s testament to the rest of the cast that she doesn’t need to raise the game, because The Sticky is tremendous fun even before she shows up.”

Anita Singh, The Telegraph