UKTV

Bangers & Cash lands record order at UKTV

By 2023-08-17T10:00:00

Bangers and Cash 2023

Air TV classic car format and spin-off Restoring Cars handed combined 58 episodes

if you have an account

full-subs-package-LR-resize

Do you want to keep reading?

Register to read four free articles per month

Subscribe and get access to

  • Up to the minute industry news
  • Agenda-setting interviews with key industry figures
  • Insight into the latest programme performances
  • Ratings data with viewing trends

Access premium content subscribe today

If you have an account you can SIGN IN now

 