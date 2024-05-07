Warner Bros TV

WBD tees up Taylor Swift doc for discovery+

By 2024-05-07T10:25:00

Taylor Swift

Source: Wikimedia: Paolo V

Taylor Swift vs Scooter Braun: Bad Blood (w/t) delves into $300m dispute

