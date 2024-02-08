This BBC comedy thriller follows Dom (Gbemisola Ikumelo) and Kay (Hammed Animashaun), two hapless Met Police officers who joined the force in the hope of cleaning up their community, but instead find themselves thrust deep undercover infiltrating a murky but powerful criminal enterprise.

With a tight comedy production schedule offering little time for experimentation, the challenge for BBC Studios Comedy Productions was to celebrate and capture the improvisational energy of the two young leads, while also hitting big emotional story beats and keeping the comedy culturally accurate and consistently funny.

The judges concluded that the show’s producers had succeeded, showcasing “genuinely funny performances that seamlessly mix clever improv with realistic drama”.

In a show dealing with racial stereotyping, the producers said, the overriding ethos was to make bold, clear decisions, while making sure everyone felt heard and represented.

One judge praised Black Ops as a show that “combines big laughs with a genuinely engaging plot”, adding: “The two central performers have real funny bones. Black Ops was totally addictive to watch.”