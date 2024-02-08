“The two central performers have real funny bones. Black Ops was totally addictive to watch”
This BBC comedy thriller follows Dom (Gbemisola Ikumelo) and Kay (Hammed Animashaun), two hapless Met Police officers who joined the force in the hope of cleaning up their community, but instead find themselves thrust deep undercover infiltrating a murky but powerful criminal enterprise.
With a tight comedy production schedule offering little time for experimentation, the challenge for BBC Studios Comedy Productions was to celebrate and capture the improvisational energy of the two young leads, while also hitting big emotional story beats and keeping the comedy culturally accurate and consistently funny.
The judges concluded that the show’s producers had succeeded, showcasing “genuinely funny performances that seamlessly mix clever improv with realistic drama”.
In a show dealing with racial stereotyping, the producers said, the overriding ethos was to make bold, clear decisions, while making sure everyone felt heard and represented.
One judge praised Black Ops as a show that “combines big laughs with a genuinely engaging plot”, adding: “The two central performers have real funny bones. Black Ops was totally addictive to watch.”
HIGHLY COMMENDED
Juice
Various Artists Limited for BBC
Juice invites viewers into the surreal world of Jamma, a character on an eternal quest for attention. Rather than opting for CGI, it uses imaginative in-camera techniques such as edible props, shape-shifting sets, whimsical puppets, spinning wigs and costumes that grow on screen.
SHORTLISTED
Changing Ends
Baby Cow Productions for ITVX
This autobiographical, feel-good comedy charts Alan Carr’s adolescence in 1980s Northampton as the son of a fourth-division football manager. The show offers a celebratory look at the life of a gay child in an era when homophobia was rife.
Dreaming Whilst Black
Big Deal Films for BBC
This show blends comedy and drama with animation and surreal elements to address themes of race, identity and class, as well as the challenges faced in the film industry by individuals from marginalised communities.
Everyone Else Burns
Jax Media & Universal International Studios (a division of Universal Studio Group) for Channel 4
This critically acclaimed series follows a family who are part of a puritanical Christian sect preparing for Armageddon. The show has been praised for bringing heart and warmth to an unexplored world and balancing humour with a delicate subject matter.
The Change
Expectation for Channel 4
Described by one judge as “laugh out loud, with a beautifully judged central performance”, Bridget Christie’s story of a menopausal mother temporarily turning her back on her family to claw back some of the time she’s been sidelined is a love letter to women of all ages.
