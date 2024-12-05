Hulu has picked up Broadcast Award-winning comedy Black Ops, following a deal with distributor BBC Studios (BBCS).

Series one of the BBCS and Mondo Deluxe-produced title will head to the Disney-owned streamer in early 2025.

The BBC1 show was created by Bafta-winning actors and creatives Gbemisola Ikumelo (Famalam) and Akemnji Ndifornyen (Famalam, The Queen’s Gambit), alongside writing duo Joe Tucker and Lloyd Woolf (Click and Collect, Witless).

The comedy thriller follows Dom (Ikumelo) and Kay (Hammed Animashaun), who join the Met Police as Police Community Support Officers, in the hope of cleaning up their community.

Soon, however, they are tipped into the murky world of deep cover infiltration and a powerful criminal enterprise.

At the beginning of the year, Black Ops triumphed in the best comedy programme category at the Broadcast Awards, with one judge praising it as a show that “combines big laughs with a genuinely engaging plot”, adding: “The two central performers have real funny bones. Black Ops was totally addictive to watch.”

Black Ops series two will start filming in the UK in early 2025, having been commissioned for by Jon Petrie for BBC1 and BBC iPlayer. The exec producer for BBCS is head of comedy Josh Cole and the commissioning editor for the BBC is Seb Barwell. BBCS holds global distribution rights for both series.

Cole said: “Black Ops had UK viewers hooked on a mix of adventure, danger and big laughs, so we’re delighted that Hulu audiences will soon be able to enjoy this very special show.”