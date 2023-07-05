‘Beautifully made. I knew about esports but I didn’t realise it was exactly like this!’

BBC Studios in partnership with ESL, Twitch & YouTube

In an era where attracting young eyeballs is proving increasingly difficult, producers and broadcasters are blending historical programme-making skills with new platforms and partners to secure those elusive demographics.

In Game & Glory, BBC Studios and esports company ESL FACEIT Group teamed up for a documentary series capturing the buzzy world of competitive gaming. Filmed over a four-day period, the doc tells the story of one of the biggest events focused around first-person shooter video game Counter Strike, held in Rio de Janeiro. Producers had full access to the world-leading esports teams competing to win a prize pot of £1.2million.

Commissioned by ESL and airing on streamers Twitch and YouTube, the doc aimed to capture the expertise of BBCS’ documentary making and ESL’s esports acumen. The result was a film which the judges unanimously agreed was “thoughtful and well-made” and defied perceptions of the “insular” phenomenon of esports.

“This unique view of esports went against every stereotype I had about it,” one judge wrote. “Real high stakes, jeopardy and compelling characters really might have changed this game.”

Another talked up its success in bringing esports to a wider audience, as F1 has achieved through its Netflix doc.

“Beautifully made. I knew about esports but I didn’t realise it was exactly like this! This is Drive To Survive for gaming, and the doc successfully manages to distil the excitement and passion of the world, its characters, the fans… and even managed to make Counter Strike an engaging spectator sport.”