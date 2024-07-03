‘A thoroughly entertaining journey with two mates whose camaraderie jumps off the screen for a laugh out loud hour’
Our judges were impressed by Rob Beckett and Romesh Ranganathan’s dynamic, with one judge describing them as the “perfect partnership who were on the right line of mischief, but still welcoming and warm”.
Beckett and Ranganathan travel around the world, trying to beat each other at preposterous challenges in this lively series. From Penn & Teller, K-pop and Crufts to opera and the London Philharmonic Orchestra, comedy meets competition as these two comedians and friends take on tasks they should probably just leave to the specialists.
The episode submitted for the awards entry sees the hosts in Venice learning Nessun Dorma, which they perform at a sold-out show in London.
One judge described the show as having “massive scale and ambition and a brilliant duo at the heart of it” and it was “laugh out loud throughout and had a fantastic ending”.
Rob & Romesh Vs…’ popularity is evidenced by its viewing figures, averaging 1.148m and peaking at 1.366m. Judges also praised the production quality of the series, with one saying: “Kudos to production team who didn’t rest on just having great talent and worked them hard. Great directing, great producing, great editing.”
SHORTLISTED
Dynamo is Dead
Expectation TV & Seventeen for Sky Max
Dynamo is Dead balances a serious discussion about mental health with the wonders of magic. Starring international names including Coldplay, Demi Lovato and Pete Davidson, Steven Frayne (Dynamo) uses his magic to connect with others over their struggles and reinforce the important message that it’s okay to ask for help.
Fantasy Football League
Avalon for Sky Max
The second series of Fantasy Football League continued to bring its viewers toned-down takes on the Premier League.
The series sees notable names from all backgrounds share their Fantasy League teams, from Sir Keir Starmer, Jill Scott and Michael Sheen to Mo Gilligan. A light-hearted, inclusive show, Fantasy Football League is a comedic relief from the intensity of the world of sport.
Goated
Big Deal Films for Channel 4.0 YouTube
Goated takes the standard interview format and flips it on his head – host Billy the Goat finds himself in all kinds of situations as he attempts to interview some of the greats in their field.
The first episode, in which Billy gets ‘punched up’ by boxer and influencer Tennessee Thresher, was a hit for the channel, gaining almost 400K views in just two months.
I Kissed a Boy
Twofour for BBC iPlayer
The UK’s first queer dating show, I Kissed a Boy brought in over 30 million impressions for BBC3 and quickly secured itself a second series, I Kissed a Girl.
Representing and celebrating queer dating, the show breaks down stereotypes about gay men and gay dating, allowing its LGBTQ+ cast to flourish and be their authentic selves on-screen. I Kissed a Boy’s bright, inviting episodes saw it up 27% on slot volume average and 44% on slot share.
The Rap Game UK
Naked (a Fremantle label) for BBC
The fifth series of The Rap Game UK merges authenticity with the drama of reality competition as more up-and-coming artists bid to perform in front of a London audience. Showcasing the UK’s diversity within the rap community as well as its range of musical talent, this series featured the show’s first autistic rapper, Lickz, who brought her own brand of rap to the scene.
