‘A thoroughly entertaining journey with two mates whose camaraderie jumps off the screen for a laugh out loud hour’

Our judges were impressed by Rob Beckett and Romesh Ranganathan’s dynamic, with one judge describing them as the “perfect partnership who were on the right line of mischief, but still welcoming and warm”.

Beckett and Ranganathan travel around the world, trying to beat each other at preposterous challenges in this lively series. From Penn & Teller, K-pop and Crufts to opera and the London Philharmonic Orchestra, comedy meets competition as these two comedians and friends take on tasks they should probably just leave to the specialists.

The episode submitted for the awards entry sees the hosts in Venice learning Nessun Dorma, which they perform at a sold-out show in London.

One judge described the show as having “massive scale and ambition and a brilliant duo at the heart of it” and it was “laugh out loud throughout and had a fantastic ending”.

Rob & Romesh Vs…’ popularity is evidenced by its viewing figures, averaging 1.148m and peaking at 1.366m. Judges also praised the production quality of the series, with one saying: “Kudos to production team who didn’t rest on just having great talent and worked them hard. Great directing, great producing, great editing.”