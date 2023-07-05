Air TV’s charming ob-doc which goes behind-the scenes of a family’s historic car auction business has exceeded every traditional expectation of the genre. Continuously securing UKTV record ratings, Bangers and Cash has run for five series as well as securing spin-off series: Restoring Classics and even being the subject of UKTV’s first live commercial event, which will take place in August this year.

The foundations of the show are the family at its heart, with Derek Matthewson and sons Dave and Paul offering an abundance of warmth and humour. This is combined with personal stories of the sellers, telling tales of holidays, weddings and sometimes funerals, which the judges praised for its genuine warmth and authenticity.

In a time where the straight ob-doc is believed to be dead, Yesterday’s format is a ratings winner, filled to the brim with nostalgia and feel-good moments that have provided a consistent antidote to the pandemic and cost-of-living crisis. It is described as being “deliberately gentle” without a sense of jeopardy, and instead offers a truly authentic look at a modern day business, run in Yorkshire by a family that share their customer’s enthusiasm for all things motorised.

While at first glance, this charming format may feel rather traditional, its continuously impressive ratings, ability to spin-off multiple iterations and innovative broadening of its universe, which will now encompass a live event, demonstrate that Bangers & Cash is anything but ordinary.