7-day consolidated

Playing Nice and The Traitors rack up young viewers

By 2025-01-30T16:09:00

playing_nice_001_0

ITV1 drama launch attracts 429,000 16-34s while BBC1 show draws 1.9 million

if you have an account

full-subs-package-LR-resize

Do you want to keep reading?

Register to read four free articles per month

Subscribe and get access to

  • Up to the minute industry news
  • Agenda-setting interviews with key industry figures
  • Insight into the latest programme performances
  • Ratings data with viewing trends

Access premium content subscribe today

If you have an account you can SIGN IN now

 