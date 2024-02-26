7-day consolidated

Returning detective dramas show their consistency

By 2024-02-26T13:14:00

1_Madame-Blanc_Series-3_EPISODE-6__MB3_STUDIO_Mar

The Madame Blanc Mysteries and Death In Paradise were both on par with previous runs

if you have an account

full-subs-package-LR-resize

Do you want to keep reading?

Register to read four free articles per month

Subscribe and get access to

  • Up to the minute industry news
  • Agenda-setting interviews with key industry figures
  • Insight into the latest programme performances
  • Ratings data with viewing trends

Access premium content subscribe today

If you have an account you can SIGN IN now

 