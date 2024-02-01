Third series of agricultural format from Expectation

Amazon has released the first look images for series three of Clarkson’s Farm from Expectation, as the Grand Tour host spends another year in the world of agriculture.

Clarkson’s fellow farmhands return, including Lisa, Kaleb, Gerald, and Cheerful Charlie, as the team battle with failing crops and rising inflation.

Clarkson’s Farm is executive produced by Peter Fincham and Andy Wilman. Zoe Brewer is director of production and Peter Richardson is series producer. Production has also commenced on a fourth series of the Prime Video UK Original Clarkson’s Farm.

The third series will launch on 3 May.