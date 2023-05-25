Anna Evdokimou
Anna is a media researcher for Broadcast Intelligence
Meet Sky’s new cohort of commissioners
Broadcaster recruits seven creatives from different walks of life to help it deliver more authentic stories
Broadcasters target novel IP
Netflix’s Alice Dill and Audible’s Lydia Shamah reveal what they look for when commissioning book adaptations
IWD: The battle for equality goes on
Broadcast International Women’s Day panel on how the industry has become more equal but problems remain for women rising to senior positions
Producers put talent first for short-form digital content
Showcasing compelling people and their passions is seen as best route to success on digital platforms
Broadcasters target young with rise in digital content
Short-form commissions and social media talent key to battle for younger audiences
Vice TV targets Gen X with nostalgic storytelling
US cable network tackles familiar subjects with dark and edgier tone in pivot to older demographic
History Hit to boost content with help from small indies
The online history channel and podcast is keen to collaborate as it increases its original content output
Discovery+ broadens scope and targets younger viewers
US commissioners Caroline Perez & Joseph Boyle explain how the streamer is eyeing lifestyle shows in a move away from male-skewing formats
Growth of social content opens doors to smaller indies
Opportunities are emerging as broadcasters bid to reach younger audiences
Comedy commissioners on hunt for relatable shows
Execs from C4, UKTV, Sky outline their strategies