Ash Atalla
Ash Atalla is managing director of Roughcut TV
- Comment
Ash Atalla: Success can feel fleeting so cut yourself some slack
Pinballing between anxiety, joy and disappointment is the price we have to pay for working in such a stimulating sector
- Comment
Don’t lose sleep over turning of the jobs merry-go-round
We all obsess over who’s in or out, but while people always move on, the quality of shows will win out, says Ash Atalla
- Comment
Commissioning is a lottery – there must be a better way
In a world of measurement and big data, why does a green light still come down to luck, politics and personal opinion? asks Ash Atalla
- Comment
No need to rush to judgement
New shows, and the new Broadcast, need time to settle, writes Ash Atalla