BBC

Delayed The Split spin-off set for Autumn shoot

By 2025-04-09T09:50:00

The Split Barcelona

Sister and BBC production The Split Up expected to begin filming in October after delay during pre-production last year

if you have an account

full-subs-package-LR-resize

Do you want to keep reading?

Register to read four free articles per month

Subscribe and get access to

  • Up to the minute industry news
  • Agenda-setting interviews with key industry figures
  • Insight into the latest programme performances
  • Ratings data with viewing trends

Access premium content subscribe today

If you have an account you can SIGN IN now

 