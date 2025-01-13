Full screen in popup Previous

Happy Valley creator Sally Wainwright’s new drama sees five women come together to create a makeshift punk-rock band in order to enter a local talent contest but, in writing their first original song, soon discover that they have a lot to say - and this is their way to say it.

The six-part series features an all-star cast including Joanna Scanlan (The Thick of It) as Beth, Rosalie Craig (Moonflower Murders) as Kitty, Tamsin Greig (The Completely Made Up Adventures of Dick Turpin) as Holly, Lorraine Ashbourne (Sherwood) as Jess, and Amelia Bullmore (The Buccaneers) as Yvonne, with Taj Atwal (Line of Duty), Chandeep Uppal (Holby City), and Macy Jacob-Seelochan (Shadow and Bone) as the band’s riotous backing singers.

Sally Wainwright is also the series’ lead director and Jessica Taylor (Happy Valley) is the producer. Roanna Benn (One Day) is the executive producer for Drama Republic, with Tanya Qureshi for the BBC, Robert Schildhouse and Jess O’Riordan for BritBox. The series is produced by Drama Republic, a Mediawan Company.