BBC

Simon Bird brands BBC3 show ‘voice of a generation territory’

By 2023-11-14T09:06:00

such brave girls 1

Such Brave Girls director talks about making mental health explicit – and amusing

if you have an account

full-subs-package-LR-resize

Do you want to keep reading?

Register to read four free articles per month

Subscribe and get access to

  • Up to the minute industry news
  • Agenda-setting interviews with key industry figures
  • Insight into the latest programme performances
  • Ratings data with viewing trends

Access premium content subscribe today

If you have an account you can SIGN IN now

 