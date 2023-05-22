Supercollider links with Idris and Sabrina Elba for music doc

Take out a subscription to get immediate access to Broadcast:
Broadcast Intelligence is the only place to get up to date information on the current content needs of 500+ global buyers, a real-time database of greenlit programmes plus networking opportunities. Book a Zoom demo to see what the platform can do for your company.
By Marian McHugh2023-05-22T09:17:00
Paid in Full: The Battle for Payback (w/t) co-commissioned by BBC2 and CBC
Access premium content subscribe today
If you have an account you can SIGN IN now