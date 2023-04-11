Behind The Scenes

Made Up In Belfast, BBC3

2023-04-11T09:30:00

KEY ART-Made Up In Belfast-01 (1)

Emma-Rosa Dias, managing director for Afro-Mic Productions, explains how BBC NI’s new glossy reality show came to be

if you have an account

full-subs-package-LR-resize

Do you want to keep reading?

Register to read four free articles per month

Subscribe and get access to

  • Up to the minute industry news
  • Agenda-setting interviews with key industry figures
  • Insight into the latest programme performances
  • Ratings data with viewing trends

Access premium content subscribe today

If you have an account you can SIGN IN now

 