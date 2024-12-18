Former A+E Networks exec Adam Harman has joined US channels operator E.W. Scripps Company to lead its content strategy.

Harman becomes senior vice president of programming at the US-based operator and will oversee the acquisition strategy for its news and entertainment networks including ION.

He was most recently vice president of strategy and acquisitions at A+E Networks, where he spent the last 11 years working across programming and content acquisition, including original content development.

Prior to that, Harman led programme planning and acquisitions at NBCU’s Style Network after starting his career at Hallmark Channel.

“As Scripps continues to evolve its content strategy to connect with audiences and advertisers on every platform, Adam is an ideal leader to steer our programming team,” said Keisha Taylor Starr, chief marketing officer and general manager, Scripps Networks.

“Adam has the ability to seek out the bold and impactful content consumers crave, and his industry relationships will help Scripps continue delivering it to our audiences wherever they tune-in.”

Harman, who is based out of LA, said: “The Scripps brand has built tremendous equity through its rich history of innovation and its ability to connect with consumers in a trusted and meaningful way.

“Their dedication to a wide range of compelling programming for both audiences and advertisers is something I’m excited to build upon as we work to engage the next generation of media consumers.”