A+E Global Media has elevated Matthew Glotzer to spearhead the company’s strategic direction to grow the business.

Glotzer has been appointed executive vice-president and head of corporate development and strategy. He will have responsibility for leading on investment initiatives, identifying new organic growth opportunities and working with A+E’s management team to spur innovation across the group.

Glotzer has more than three decades’ experience in the arena where media and technology converge. He joined A+E in 2020 from Intertrust Technologies Corporate and has been central to the growth of the company’s global content sales division as well as overseeing A+E’s direct-to-consumer SVoD services.

Previously, he spent nearly 15 years at Twentieth Century Fox, helping launch Fox’s first Digital Media group, in which he contributed to the launch of streamer Hulu.

David Bank, A+E’s chief financial officer, to whom Glotzer will report, said: “Matt’s deep industry expertise and strategic insight have been major catalysts to A+E’s growth.

“Since joining the company, he has been instrumental in expanding our global business and served as a key partner for corporate development, the group that he will now lead, and I’m thrilled to have him in this role.”

Paul Buccieri, chair and president of A+E Global Media, said: “Matt always brings fresh perspectives to strategic discussions and his thought leadership makes him exceptionally well-suited to help guide the next phase of our company’s transformation.”

The promotion comes a week after A+E rebranded from A+E Network.