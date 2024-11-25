Laine Kline will leave at the end of the year

Laine Kline will step down at the end of the year as head of international production at Amazon MGM Studios.

Kline has led the division for three and a half years and in that time oversaw projects such as Santiago Mitre’s Argentinian Oscar-nominated Argentina 1985, Domingo Gonzalez’s Spanish hit Culpa Mía, German scripted series Maxton Hall, and the unscripted LOL.

The executive managed and oversaw production of all international films, international scripted and unscripted series at the company. He led a team of 69 executives in 12 countries, overseeing projects across 22 territories, including India, Latin America, Asia, and Europe.

Prior to Amazon MGM Studios, Kline was the head of Sony Pictures International Productions for five years.

“Growing Amazon’s slate of global films and series over the past three plus years has been a challenge and a thrilling adventure,” said Kline. “I am proud of the remarkable work that our production team has accomplished.”

The company did not comment on succession plans.

