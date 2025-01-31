Indian streamer is also moving into micro-dramas with episodes of two minutes

Amazon’s MX Player in India has ordered a raft of original dramas and unscripted shows, including a remake of All3Media International format Rise and Fall.

The Studio Lambert-created reality show, which is being remade in India by Deepak Dhar’s Banijay Asia, sees contestants split into two groups, with some placed in positions of power and others required to complete menial tasks.

While those in power live in opulent surroundings, the rest of the contestants must make do with life in a basement workplace and attempt to work their way up to positions of power. The most powerful and influential contestants win the game and a cash prize.

The format, which is to be hosted by businessman Ashneer Grover in India, was originally produced for Channel 4 in the UK by All3Media’s Studio Lambert but was cancelled after one series.

The Indian remake for Amazon MX Player comes after its sibling streamer, Prime Video, ordered a local version of The Traitors, also sold by All3Media International.

Rise and Fall was among more than 100 new and returning originals unveiled by free service MX Player at its StreamNext 2025 event yesterday (30 January), with a raft of dramas in the works including a gangster scripted series from MXP Media that follows a dysfunctional family’s attempts to take over a city.

Also on the slate is a drama based on Vinay Kamath’s book Titan, Inside India’s Most Successful Consumer Brand.

It will explore the rise of Indian company Titan and is being produced by Almighty Motion Picture, which is also behind Bhay - The Gaurav Tiwari Story. It explores the life of the former commercial airline pilot who went on to become a famous paranormal investigator.

MX Player, which claims to have 250 million users and was acquired by Amazon in October last year, also unveiled a second season of cricket drama Sixer from Indian produer The Viral Fever, as well as a new platform housing so-called micro-dramas.

MX Fatafat aims to cater to those looking for “snackable” shows and will carry programming running to around two minutes, said Amogh Dusad, head of content at Amazon MX Player.

“Sometimes viewers look for longer duration shows to binge on weekends, and at other times look for some quick, snackable content.

“We are soon launching MX Fatafat, which will have micro dramas; power-packed scripted series with two-minute-long episodes in vertical format to address in this evolving need. Bite-sized content for when you have bite-sized time to consume it.”