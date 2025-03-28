The Banff World Media Festival has revealed that Korea is to be its first-ever Country of Honour at the 2025 event.

Banff organisers said the recognition reflects Korea’s “global influence on the entertainment industry and its trailblazing producers, media companies, and content creators.”

The Canada-based event is to host a delegation of Korean producers, industry leaders and talent in partnership with the Korea Creative Content Agency (Kocca), with exclusive showcases, networking opportunities and special programming planned.

As part of the celebration, K-Content will be a focal point throughout the festival, culminating in a tribute at the Rockie Awards on Monday, 9 June that will celebrate the country’s creativity and cultural impact on the global media landscape.

Jenn Kuzmyk, executive director at Banff, said: “Korea has emerged as a powerhouse in global entertainment, captivating audiences worldwide with its innovative storytelling and world-class productions. We look forward to welcoming Korean creators to Banff and fostering new opportunities for international collaboration.”

“Korea’s presence at Banff underscores the strength and appeal of K-Content on a global scale,” added Yoo-Hyun-seok, acting president of Kocca.

“We are excited to showcase the depth and diversity of our creative industry while building meaningful partnerships that will shape the future of entertainment.”

The 46th annual event will take place June 8-11 at the Fairmont Banff Springs Hotel in Banff, Alberta, Canada. Keynotes include Tubi’s chief exec Anjali Sud and Sony Pictures Television chairman Keith Le Goy.