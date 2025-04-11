Melissa Aouate joins The Bondsman outfit after decade with Henrik Bastin at Fabrik and Fabel

Blumhouse Television has hired experienced Fabel Entertainment president Melissa Aouate.

The exec, who had been at Fabel since its 2021 inception, will become president at Blumhouse Television and lead creative for its scripted division.

Aouate, a former literary agent at ICM Partners, will work with head of alternative Gretchen Palek and Rob Hackett, who leads TV for Blumhouse label Atomic Monster.

She takes on the role from Chris McCumber, who departed in October 2023 and joins having been at president and partner at Fabel Entertainment.

Fabel’s output includes the Bosch universe, spanning the original show for Prime Video and spin-off Bosch: Legacy, which debuted on Prime Video and its now defunct Freevee service. Its slate also includes Ballard, also for Prime Video, and NBC drama Brilliant Minds.

The company, in which Fremantle owns a 25% stake, was launched by Henrik Bastin after he exited Fabrik Entertainment. Aouate, who had also been partner and president at Fabrik, moved with Bastin to Fabel. Fabrik was later acquired by Peter Chernin’s North Road.

Blumhouse TV is behind current Prime Video series The Bondsman, with Amazon also the destination for Nicole Kidman and Jamie Lee Curtis’ Scarpetta series – based on Patricia Cornwell’s novel series.

Blumhouse president, Abhijay Prakash, said: “Melissa brings exceptional taste and an impressive track record of success with both edgy and mainstream fare, and as we continue to grow and sustain our slate of ongoing scripted series. I’m thrilled to welcome her to Blumhouse.”

Aouate added: “Blumhouse has built one of the most innovative brands in film with bold, visceral storytelling that resonates with all kinds of audiences. It’s a big tent that prioritizes creative risk-taking and always puts the viewer first. I couldn’t be more excited to lead the effort to expand on that sensibility for television.”