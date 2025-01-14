All the latest news from the global content industry on Tuesday, 14 January

Tuesday, 9.45am: Succession creator Armstrong eyes financial crisis film

Details have emerged of the next project for Succession creator Jesse Armstrong, who is writing a film script based around four friends during a financial crisis.

The untitled movie is for HBO Films and is being exec produced by Succession exec producer Frank Rich, according to US trade Deadline, which broke the news. Production could start later this year.

Tuesday, 9.13am: Studios & streamers donate to LA wildfire funds

Warner Bros Discovery, Sony Group Corporation, Netflix, and Amazon are donating tens of millions of dollars to LA wildfires recovery and rebuilding efforts.

The donations come as the ravaged Los Angeles region was bracing for the return of high winds early on Tuesday morning that were forecast to blow through Wednesday. The National Weather Service issued a red flag warning and said there was extreme fire danger. Read more

Tuesday, 8.55am: Government plan proposes AI training set using BBC content

The UK government’s AI Opportunities Action Plan has proposed creating a copyright-cleared British media asset training data set, possibly using content from the BBC.

The plan gives 50 recommendations for the UK to support the growth of AI, written by AI adviser Matt Clifford. It largely focuses on other sectors of the economy, and particularly the public sector, but does have several recommendations that could have a large effect on the creative industries. Read more