Experienced Avalon exec producer Toby Welch is heading to the team behind the BBC’s smash hit comedy Ludwig as a comedy exec producer.

Welch is joining Big Talk Studios’ comedy department and will exec produce the second series of smash BBC1 comedy Ludwig, revealed by Broadcast, which became the broadcaster’s biggest new scripted show since 2022, delivering 9.5m viewers in 28 days.

Working alongside fellow exec producer Victoria Grew, Welch will also exec the ITV Studios label’s upcoming BBC1 comedy Can You Keep A Secret?, which stars Dawn French and Mark Heap.

At Avalon, Welch was tasked with overseeing the development of scripted comedy and drama across the group.

He was also an exec producer at the true indie, developing and exec producing all four series of Simon Blackwell’s Sky sitcom Breeders and all three series of Rose Matafeo’s BBC3/Max comedy Starstruck.

He previously worked on dramas such as Murdered by My Father and The Tunnel for Sky Atlantic and Canal+, as well as Greg Davies’ sitcom Man Down for Channel 4 and the sixth series of teen drama Skins.

Big Talk chief executive Kenton Allen said: “Toby’s proven track record of developing compelling content and his keen eye for storytelling will be invaluable as we continue to expand our slate of premium productions.

“His deep talent relationships and creative vision align perfectly with our commitment to creating outstanding entertainment that resonates with global audiences.”

Welch added that he has “long admired Big Talk’s programmes and approach, so it’s a real thrill to have the opportunity to join Kenton and the team – particularly at such an exciting time for the company”.

He joins a senior leadership team that comprises Allen and commercial director Christina Angeloudes, alongside head of production Caroline Richards, finance director Lucy Mills, creative director drama Jenny Van Der Lande, comedy exec producer Victoria Grew and drama exec producer Luke Alkin.