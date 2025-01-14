Character 7, the indie behind Disney+ UK original Culprits, has recruited industry stalwart Anna Higgs as its managing director.

Higgs most recently held the same position at creative agency Casarotto Ramsay & Associates, which she joined in July 2023 before exiting a year later.

In conjunction with her appointment, Character 7 has bolstered its leadership team with the promotion of exec producer Carly Conway to creative director, reporting into Higgs.

Higgs brings extensive leadership experience from myriad companies to Character 7, having previously spent time at Facebook parent Meta, leading the tech company’s global entertainment partnerships division, and serving as creative director of LVMH-owned video channel Nowness.

She was also a commissioning executive at Film 4 and currently chairs Bafta’s film committee as well as serving as a board trustee.

Besides Culprits, Character 7 produced hit HBO drama The Undoing, starring Hugh Grant and Nicole Kidman, and is one of the production partners on the upcoming second series of The Night Manager, which has just finished filming.

Stephen Garrett, executive chair of Character 7, said: “[Anna]’s fabulously eclectic experience in the television and film industry is a thrilling fit for our ambition to go on developing and creating ground-breaking drama and supporting our ambitions and investment in the future.”

Higgs said she was pleased to be firming up a 15-year working relationship with Garrett.

She said: “It’s an exciting opportunity to lead a team that’s as passionate about creating exceptional television as I am.

“I’m ready to push the boundaries of what we can achieve, working together with the very best talent to tell incredible stories in this space.”

Conway added: “I love working at Character 7 with Stephen and am delighted to be steering the creative ship for the company, building upon our success for producing high-end, globally reaching shows which both thrill and challenge audiences.

“I’m excited to welcome and work alongside Anna, who brings a blend of creativity and expertise that aligns with our vision. I look forward to our next chapter and the stories to come.”