The UK government’s AI Opportunities Action Plan has proposed creating a copyright-cleared British media asset training data set, possibly using content from the BBC.

The plan gives 50 recommendations for the UK to support the growth of AI, written by AI adviser Matt Clifford. It largely focuses on other sectors of the economy, and particularly the public sector, but does have several recommendations that could have a large effect on the creative industries.

Among these is recommendation no. 13, which states, “Establish a copyright-cleared British media asset training data set, which can be licensed internationally at scale. This could be done through partnering with bodies that hold valuable cultural data like the National Archives, Natural History Museum, British Library and the BBC to develop a commercial proposition for sharing their data to advance AI.”

In addition, the plan also recommends reforming, “the UK text and data mining regime so that it is at least as competitive as the EU. The current uncertainty around intellectual property (IP) is hindering innovation and undermining our broader ambitions for AI, as well as the growth of our creative industries. This has gone on too long and needs to be urgently resolved. The EU has moved forward with an approach that is designed to support AI innovation while also enabling rights holders to have control over the use of content they produce. The UK is falling behind.”

Both of these recommendations could have a major effect on the industry, particularly while lawsuits regarding the use of content to train AI models are ongoing. In response to the proposed data library, the government stated it, “will responsibly, securely and ethically unlock the value of public sector data assets to support AI research and innovation through the creation of the National Data Library and the government’s wider data access policy. Both will be underpinned by strong privacy-preserving safeguards. The government will set out further details on the National Data Library in due course.”

On regulations it added, “Ensuring we have the right regulatory regime that addresses risks and actively supports innovation will drive AI trust and adoption across the economy. The government will set out its approach on AI regulation and will act to ensure that we have a competitive copyright regime that supports both our AI sector and the creative industries.”

Another recommendation that looks at the creative industries is the possible appointment of “AI Sector Champions” across various industries, who would work with the government and AI industry to forward AI adoption plans. The government has said it will go ahead with this aspect of the plan.

Secretary of State for Science, Innovation and Technology, Peter Kyle MP, wrote in the foreword to the plan, “This plan shows how we can shape the application of AI within a modern social market economy. We will do so by working closely with the world’s leading AI companies, Britain’s world leading academics and entrepreneurs, and those talented individuals keen to start-up and scale-up their businesses here. Our ambition is to shape the AI revolution on principles of shared economic prosperity, improved public services and increased personal opportunities so that:

- AI drives the economic growth on which the prosperity of our people and the performance of our public services depend;

- AI directly benefits working people by improving health care and education and how citizens interact with their government;

- and the increasing of prevalence of AI in people’s working lives opens up new opportunities rather than just threatens traditional patterns of work.”

He concluded: “The recommendations in this plan are unapologetic in their ambition; Government must be the same. Delivering our AI vision for Britain requires lots of hard work, some tough choices, and a commitment to real partnership between public and private sectors. There’s no time to waste. Today, we have set out how we will rise to the challenge.”

The government is currently consulting with the creative sector on its AI plans, and last month, Deep Fusion Films’ Benjamin Field wrote of his, “apprehension,” over future policy following an appearance at the consultation.

Prime Minister Sir Keir Starmer said he endorses AI Opportunities Action Plan, and will take the recommendations forward, adding, “Harnessing AI and using it to deliver our Plan for Change requires ambition, purpose and focus. This is a unique chance to boost growth, raise living standards, transform public services, create the companies of the future in Britain and deliver our Plan for Change. This Action Plan shows we are ready to take it.”