All the latest news from the global content industry (all times UK)

Monday, 8.55am: Keshet Int’l & Woodcut pair for Aussie FAST channel

Keshet International (KI), Woodcut International and the Seven Network in Australia are launching a FAST channel dedicated to true crime.

True Crime Files is launching today on streaming platform 7plus and will carry shows such as Surviving a Serial Killer, How I Caught the Killer and The Killer Within, following a deal between KI and Woodcut international.

KI has also struck a separate deal with 7plus that will see the platform picking up shows such as World’s Most Evil Killers, Jo Frost on Killer Kids and Murdered in the Line of Duty. The trio are produced by UK-based Woodcut Media.

Monday, 8.25am: ATF kicks off in Singapore

Asia TV Forum & Market (ATF) kicked off earlier today in Singapore, with companies including the new-look ABS-CBN Studios in attendance.

The Philippines-based entertainment firm is exhibiting at ATF under its new moniker for the first time (it was previously known as simply ABC-CBN) and is looking for coproduction partners for supernatural show Hysteria. The film is written by Jaymar Santos Castro and is part of ATF’s Horror Pitch.