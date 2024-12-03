Sky has recommissioned Sweetpea for a second run with US cable network Starz again boarding the dark dramedy.

The Sky Atlantic and Now thriller will see Ella Purnell return as protagonist Rhiannon Lewis whose recently discovered thirst for violent retribution continues with a vengeance.

Sweetpea is produced by See-Saw Films and sub-label Fanboy in association with Sky Studios. It was snapped up by Starz over the summer with the Lionsgate-owned company launching the six-part series as an original title. Purnell is exec producer alongside Patrick Walters for See-Saw and Fanboy.

Meghan Lyvers, executive director of original scripted, Sky UK & Ireland said: “Sweetpea is a highly original, character-driven show, led by the fantastic Ella Purnell, which has captivated audiences around the world.

“Fans have binged this unique, darkly comic thriller and they can’t wait to see what Rhiannon will do next. Alongside our producing partners at See-Saw Films, and Starz in the US, we are thrilled to bring this gem of a show back for a second series.”

Alison Hoffman, president of Starz Networks, said: “Ella Purnell’s killer performance captured the journey of a woman finally finding her voice, and we’re thrilled with the response from critics and viewers.

“Sweetpea’s unique take on female agency is a perfect complement to Starz’s slate of programming for women. We’re pleased to continue our partnership with Sky Studios and Ella Purnell in bringing another season of this addictive series to US audiences.”

Walters said: “Making Sweetpea has been the most exhilarating of rollercoaster rides, and we’re so excited to be partnering again with Sky Studios, and to have Starz back as the show’s US home for series two. Rhiannon already feels like an iconic character and See-Saw and fanboy can’t wait get back into the world of the show.”

NBCUniversal Global TV Distribution handle international sales of the series on behalf of Sky Studios.