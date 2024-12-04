Sky has ordered a thriller from Mrs Wilson indie Snowed-In Productions, fronted by Gugu Mbatha-Raw, Jonny Lee Miller, Sheldon Shepherd and Bel Powley.

Produced in association with Sky Studios, five-part limited event series Inheritance hails from writer and actor Karla Crome (Am I Being Unreasonable, Carnival Row) and hops between Bristol and Jamaica.

It is billed as “genre-bending series” that challenges the legacy of colonialism through the intrigue and “pulsating energy” of the Caribbean.

Inheritance follows Claudia (Mbatha-Raw), an ambitious young bi-racial lawyer, who sets off on a journey to the Caribbean to challenge an inheritance claim filed by an unknown local resident, Cudjoe East (Shepherd), against Oliver Connaught (Lee-Miller), a wealthy white aristocrat.

When she discovers the ominous house in the estate is the one that has plagued her nightmares – the Connaught family’s Jamaican plantation, Hope Hill – she begins to investigate with Connaught. Soon they uncover a chilling connection between historical horrors and present-day injustices.

Written and created by Karla Crome, Inheritance is based on an original idea by Jefferson Bannis and directed by Storm Saulter (Better Mus’ Come Home, Sprinter).

Chief exec Ruth Kenley-Letts and Neil Blair exec produce for Snowed-In alongside Jenny van der Lande, Crome, Saulter, Sky Studios’ Sam Hoyle, Mbatha-Raw, Miller and Serena Thompson. Development producer is Roxanne Harvey and series producer is Kate Ogborn.

It also stars Nadean Rawlins (Bob Marley: One Love, Sprinter), Sean Gilder (Mary & George, Slow Horses), Olunike Adeliyi (The Fire Inside, Mike), Richard Dillane (Wolf Hall, The Crown), Diveen Henry (The Day of the Jackal, Manhunt), Jack Bandeira (Happy Valley, Black Mirror) and Shantol Jackson (Sprinter, Yardie).

Karla Crome, writer and creator, said: “I feel humbled to be working with such a brilliant team both here and in Jamaica. It is a privilege to see Gugu Mbatha-Raw, Jonny Lee Miller, Sheldon Shepherd and Bel Powley bringing my characters to life under Storm Saulter’s evocative direction and I can’t wait to share our work with audiences.”

Exec producers Kenley-Letts and van der Lande, said: “Karla’s an extraordinary talent who has unleashed her wild imagination to create thrillingly unpredictable and original scripts.”

Meghan Lyvers, executive director of original scripted, Sky UK and Ireland, said the company was proud to bring the “bold, original, and provocative story” to screen.

The series is the second major order in a week for Joan, Stonehouse and The Midwich Cuckoos indie Snowed-In, following Broadcast’s revelation of BBC1 commission Babies from Marriage creator Stefan Golaszewski.