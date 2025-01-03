Long-serving Disney executive Hernán Estrada has joined advertising giant WorldCom Out Of Home (Worldcom OOH).

Estrada has been made global general manager at the ad company and will lead its consolidation and expansion activity in key markets.

He makes the move after spending more than two decades at Disney, latterly as chief marketing officer and senior vice president of corporate strategy and business development in Latin America.

Before that, Estrada was senior vice president of integration for Disney in EMEA and worked across the company’s merger with Fox in 2019.

He also held roles including senior vice president of corporate strategy and business development for Disney EMEA, where he was responsible for strategy, business planning and business development across the region.

Valentín Bueno, global chief executive of Latcom – Worldcom, said: “Hernán’s appointment is a fundamental step in strengthening our global presence and consolidating our leadership in the OOH market.

“His background and ability to lead multicultural teams will be key to our mission of providing innovative and effective solutions to our clients worldwide.”