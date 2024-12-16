Four new episodes of landmark sitcom to feature original stars

Disney+ is bringing back family comedy Malcolm in the Middle almost 25 years after the show originally debuted.

A four-part limited series is to be rolled out on Disney+ globally, with Disney Branded Television, 20th Television and New Regency attached.

The new episodes will see the return of original cast members Frankie Muniz as Malcolm, Bryan Cranston as Hal, and Jane Kaczmarek as Lois. A premiere date has not yet been revealed.

Linwood Boomer, who created the original series, returns as writer and executive producer with Cranston, Tracy Katsky (KatCo), Gail Berman and New Regency’s Arnon Milchan, Yariv Milchan and Natalie Lehmann exec producing.

Ken Kwapis will direct all four episodes and executive produce. Jimmy Simons and Laura Delahaye are co-executive producers.

The original series aired on Fox from 2000 to 2006 and ran for 151 episodes, which are available via Disney streamer Hulu in the US.

The show, which also sold around the world, followed young genius Malcolm trying to navigate life with his quirky, often difficult family.

The new episodes will follow Malcolm and his daughter as they are drawn into the family’s chaos when Hal and Lois demand his presence for their 40th wedding anniversary party.

“Malcolm in the Middle is a landmark sitcom that captured the essence of family life with humor, heart and relatability,” said Ayo Davis, president of Disney Branded Television.

“With Linwood Boomer and the creative team at the helm, these new episodes will have all the laughs, pranks, and mayhem fans loved - along with a few surprises that remind us why this show is so timeless.”

“Malcolm in the Middle literally changed the face of the television comedy landscape when it premiered two decades ago, redefining what the genre could be,” said Karey Burke, president, 20th Television.

“When Linwood Boomer suggested it might be time to bring everyone’s favorite dysfunctional family back for a bit of a reunion, we couldn’t think of a more iconic and influential series to revisit, along with a truly brilliant cast to reunite.”