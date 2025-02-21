Disney+ has renewed its post-apocalyptic political thriller Paradise for a second series.

Produced by 20th Television, the drama stars Stirling K. Brown as Xavier Collins, a secret service agent trying to find out who killed the US president in ‘Paradise’, a community inhabited by some of the world’s most prominent individuals.

The series is produced by Rhode Island Avenue Productions and 20th Television. It is written and created by Dan Fogelman, who also created family drama This Is Us, which also starred Brown.

Both Fogelman and Brown exec produce Paradise, alongside John Requa, Glenn Ficarra, John Hoberg, Jess Rosenthal, and Steve Beers.

It also stars James Marsden, Julianne Nicholson and Sarah Shahi, among others.

The first series launched on Disney+ in January and has so far aired six of its eight episodes. The first episode captured 7m viewers in its first week across Hulu in the US and Disney+ globally.