Dreamspark, the French production outfit behind upcoming TF1 format Sea Battle, has hired Siobhan Crawford as its head of international.

Former Primitives and DRG exec Crawford will lead on international distribution and legal for the Paris-based outfit, which was founded in 2022 by producer Moe Bennani and tech entrepreneur Julien Muresianu.

She will look to strike strategic partnerships with companies around the world and exploit Dreamspark’s growing format catalogue.

Its slate includes The Power, which was launched last year with Studio 89 and has already been picked up in 18 countries – including the US with NBCUniversal and Germany’s Joyn.

Sea Battle, meanwhile, is co-produced with Satisfaction Group and is a supersized quiz version of the classic pen and paper strategy game, with contestants representing boats.

Dreamspark is also behind an unscripted adaptation of boardgame Werewolves of Millers Hollow (aka Werewolves) for Canal+ in France, with a second series in the works, and has developed more than 60 original formats for broadcasters, streamers and brands.

Crawford has worked with unscripted formats for almost two decades and is founder at UK-based Glow Media, which continues to sell formats around the world.

Its latest deals include a second series commission for This Is Your Fridge from Discovery Sweden.

Before Glow, Crawford was head of sales and acquisitions at Benelux format distributor Primitives, where she helped to strike a deal that saw The Mole remade for Netflix.

She has also held roles at Zodiak.