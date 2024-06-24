International

UK cookery format This Is Your Fridge lands Swedish revival

By 2024-06-24T11:52:00

Tareq Taylor will host the This Is Your Fridge reboot

Chef Tareq Taylor in reboot of show ‘loved by almost every Swede back in the 90s’

