New project will not be related to 40-year-old kids show but is based on three books by Paul Jennings

Fremantle Australia is preparing a family scripted series based on the works of Round the Twist author Paul Jennings.

Twisted will follow characters living in the small town of Twisted Creek and is inspired by the three collections of short stories optioned by the firm: Quirky Tails, Unbelievable, and Tongue Tied.

Catherine Smyth-McMullen (The Sandman), Monica Zanetti (My Life is Murder), and Gemma Crofts (Surviving Summer) are attached to the project, along with Penguin Random House Australia, although the new show is not related to Round the Twist.

That show launched in 1989 in Australia and ran across four series, going on to sell into more than 70 countries including the UK, and was also inspired by Jennings’ works.

Carly Heaton, head of drama at Fremantle Australia, said 10 x 60-minute Twisted would not be a kids show but “for everyone.”

“We feel audiences are craving something we can watch across multiple generations, and this series will be it.

“We cannot overstate the reach and appeal of his work – Paul Jennings is an absolute cultural force and it’s an honour to work with him.”

Jennings added: “To my great delight, Fremantle is developing some of my best work into a compelling narrative filled with diverse characters and weird plots.

“Each of my short story collections include a small number of tales with stronger and more challenging themes and they often include slightly darker or subversive content.

“Some say they are kid’s yarns that adults also enjoy. Others think of them as adult narratives that appeal to children. I just write what comes. Fremantle are doing something wonderful – making Australian stories for the world.”