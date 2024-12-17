The ABC in Australia has appointed former Nine Entertainment chief Hugh Marks as its managing director.

Marks is a veteran of the country’s entertainment industry and was most recently running production outfit Dreamcatcher, which he launched with former Endemol Shine Australia co-chief Carl Fennessy in 2021. The company is backed by Fifth Season.

Before that, he spent six years as chief executive of Australia’s Nine Entertainment, departing in 2020, two years after its merger with Fairfax Media.

His exit came prior to allegations of a bullying culture at the group emerged, with a report released in October documenting discrimination. A slew of senior execs have since left, including Nine’s chief exec, Mike Sneesby.

Marks also led Southern Star Entertainment prior to its acquisition by Endemol. He replaces David Anderson, who confirmed his exit in August just a year into a second five-year term.

The ABC said Marks had been appointed “unanimously following an extensive domestic and international search.”

Chair Kim Williams said: “Hugh is a highly successful media executive, with more than 30 years’ experience in Australia and internationally in content production, programming, and distribution, working across all platforms from television, radio, and online publishing and with extensive news experience.

“This breadth of experience is rare and will be critical to the ABC as we look to further strengthen our reach and engagement with the Australian community.

“Hugh is unusually well qualified to lead the ABC’s editorial and creative production teams online and in audio and video across the spectrum of ABC delivery responsibility in news, children’s education, documentary, international and diverse drama for Australian citizens as viewers, listeners and readers across every major delivery platform available.”

Marks saidd: ““It is an amazing time to be working in media. There are so many opportunities to deliver quality news and entertainment to Australians, but choices to make in what we prioritise in doing so. Making the right choices is what will determine our success into the future.”