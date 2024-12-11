Sky Italia has agreed a two-year extension with Fremantle for the X Factor ensuring a further two series of the music competition.

The pay-TV company will remain the exclusive home for the show, which airs as a Sky original in Italy. Its most recent series finale scored its best rating for four years averaging 1.8m viewers, up 51% compared to the previous run, according to Fremantle.

The final, shot in Naples, was the first outdoor event in the X Factor’s history and contributed to an average audience of 2.4m after seven days on Sky and Sky-owned free-to-air channel TV8.

Fremantle will continue to produce the Italian version of the format.

Antonella d’Errico, executive vice-president of content at Sky Italia, said: “Sky is continually pushing boundaries for our customers who demand and expect the best world leading formats such as X Factor.

“We couldn’t be prouder of the 2024 edition which we redefined from its core, enhancing its entertainment essence and quality. And the finale marked an historic turning point for the series, bringing this music competition outdoor to the iconic Piazza del Plebiscito in Napoli.”

Marco Tombolini, chief exec of Fremantle Italy, said: “This extension confirms our long-standing and thriving creative partnership with Sky where we will continue in our shared ambition to make X Factor even bigger and better.

“We look forward to producing more world-class entertainment shows for a further two years, and always looking to find new ways together of engaging audiences by pursuing quality and using innovative cutting-edge technologies and content.”