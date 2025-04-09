Fremantle is launching a pan-genre, standalone production brand under chief operating officer Andrea Scrosati that will “harness the power of Artificial Intelligence”.

The RTL Group-owned company said Imaginae Studios will “service and support” Fremantle’s creative talent by “pushing production boundaries and driving innovation in storytelling”.

Broadcast International understands the new label will work across all genres, while considering the use of AI technologies and tools to expand creative, “embracing experimentation, innovation and vision”.

Scrosati, Fremantle Group’s chief operating officer and its chief exec of Europe, is spearheading the new label and recruiting a team who will work exclusively for Imaginae, which will operate as an independent label.

Fremantle said the outfit’s launch marked “a significant milestone… and reinforces the company’s commitment and investment in creative talents, ideas and innovation with the goal of delivering cutting-edge, high-quality entertainment to audiences worldwide.”

Scrosati said: “Our mission is, and will always be, to give creatives the best tools and the best support to deliver incredible content for audiences globally. AI offers incredible new opportunities to transform ideas into images, video, sound and art.

“The mission of Imaginae Studios will be exactly that - to serve as a bridge between extraordinary human creativity and cutting-edge technology, fostering a creative sanctuary where innovation meets experimentation.

“We believe that behind every powerful AI tool, there must be a brilliant creative mind guiding its potential. Join us to shape the future of storytelling, where your passion for content creation and the opportunities that come from innovation can truly flourish.”