New role for ex-Banijay exec comes as Italian company moves into scripted TV

Italian indie Casta Diva Pictures has upped Massimo Righini to chief operating officer, as the entertainment company moves further into scripted TV.

The former Banijay exec takes up the role in addition to his position as chief creative officer, overseeing the company’s strategy with a focus on entertainment and TV projects.

Righini, who joined the company in 2021, reports to Casta Diva Pictures chief exec Fabio Nesi.

Casta Diva is known for entertainment and formats, with a TV slate includes Rai 2 series La Porta Magica.

It also has late-night and primetime projects in the works, while Righini said it is also moving into drama with a TV movie about singer-songwriter Franco Battiato.

An as-yet untitled eight-episode scripted series for an undisclosed streamer is also in the works, he added.

Righini is a format veteran who has adapted almost 20 international shows for Italy, including the first two seasons of Il Collegio for Rai 2, Matrimonio a Prima Vista for Real Time, 7 Year Switch for Fox and La Talpa for Italia 1.

He was also behind Bake Off for Real Time and co-created original formats such as Singing in the Car for Sky Uno, Camionisti in Trattoria and Turisti per Dmax.