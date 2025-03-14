Ana De Moraes, the creator of First Dates, is to become Kinetic UK’s creative director.

The UK offshoot of Kinetic Content was launched last month with the appointment of Too Hot To Handle co-creator Laura Gibson as its managing director. De Moraes, the former chief creative officer of ITV Studios’ Multistory Media, will report to Gibson in her new role.

Gibson said: “Ana’s creativity, proven track record, and extensive industry experience speak for themselves. We’re thrilled to begin working with her.”

Kinetic is backed by Peter Chernin’s The North Road Company and run by founder and chief executive Chris Coelen. It has created and/or produced some of the world’s biggest unscripted titles, including Love Is Blind, Married at First Sight, The Ultimatum, Perfect Match, and Claim to Fame.

Coelen said: “We’re incredibly excited to have creative talent of the calibre of Laura and now Ana join Kinetic as we continue to build an amazingly deep and unified team across the UK and US.”

De Moraes has worked previously at the BBC and Twenty Twenty, where she played a crucial role in creating First Dates.

At Multistory, she oversaw a slate that ranged from social experiments like Scared of The Dark (Channel 4) and competitions such as The Big Flower Fight (Netflix) and Project Icon (BBC) to documentaries such as Revenge Porn: Georgia vs Bear (ITV) and reality shows such as Dubai Hustle (BBC).

She said “Kinetic are the home of some of the biggest and best loved reality shows in the world and I can’t wait to join Laura and the entire team in both the UK and the US to create the next generation of hits.”